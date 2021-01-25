Palmetto State connections aplenty in Super Bowl LV

A number of players who worn garnet and orange in college will be wearing various shades of red in Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

When the Chiefs and Buccaneers meet in two weeks in Super Bowl LV, there will be some familiar faces on the field at Raymond James Stadium.

In addition to the players, two Tampa Bay coaches have connections to the state.

Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is a former assistant at South Carolina under Sparky Woods and at Clemson under Tommy West.

Also, assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin is a Lower Richland graduate.

Kansas City players

Alex Brown, CB, South Carolina State (injured reserve)

Bashaud Breeland, CB, Clemson

Rashad Fenton, CB, South Carolina

Antonio Hamilton, CB, South Carolina State

Chris Lammons, CB, South Carolina

Dorian O'Daniel, LB, Clemson

Sammy Watkins, WR, Clemson

Tampa Bay players

Bradley Pinion, P, Clemson

Ryan Succop, K, South Carolina