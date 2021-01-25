Palmetto State connections aplenty in Super Bowl LV

When the Chiefs and Buccaneers meet in two weeks in Super Bowl LV, there will be some familiar faces on the field at Raymond James Stadium.
In addition to the players, two Tampa Bay coaches have connections to the state.
Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is a former assistant at South Carolina under Sparky Woods and at Clemson under Tommy West.
Also, assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin is a Lower Richland graduate.
Kansas City players
Alex Brown, CB, South Carolina State (injured reserve)
Bashaud Breeland, CB, Clemson
Rashad Fenton, CB, South Carolina
Antonio Hamilton, CB, South Carolina State
Chris Lammons, CB, South Carolina
Dorian O'Daniel, LB, Clemson
Sammy Watkins, WR, Clemson
Tampa Bay players
Bradley Pinion, P, Clemson
Ryan Succop, K, South Carolina
Kobe Smith, DL, South Carolina (practice squad)