Saban will be on the sidelines tonight

Alabama head coach Nick Savan has been cleared to work tonight's showdown with third-ranked Georgia.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban (SAY’-bihn) will be back on the sideline against Georgia after all. The Southeastern Conference has cleared Saban to coach after he tested negative for COVID-19 the past three days.

The move came hours ahead of tonight’s game between the second-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 3 Bulldogs. Saban had initially tested positive on Wednesday, along with athletic director Greg Byrne. Team physician Jimmy Robinson said Saban was tested the next three mornings, and the initial result was deemed a false positive.