River Bluff running back Braden Walker will become another Midlands product to choose the Lowcountry for his next destination.

Walker announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon he has committed to play at The Citadel.

Walker has recorded 11 touchdowns on the ground and he's rushed for 11 touchdowns. He has also returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the Gators.

It marked the second Midlands prospect to commit to The Citadel on Thursday. Dutch Fork quarterback Graeson Underwood who tore his ACL over the summer committed to the Bulldogs.