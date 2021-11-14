Georgia State upsets #22 Coastal Carolina 42-40

CONWAY, S.C. — CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Nose tackle Thomas Gore stopped Shermari Jones’ run for a two-point conversion with 1:09 to play and Georgia State held on to defeat No. 22 Coastal Carolina 42-40 for the Panthers’ first-ever victory over a ranked opponent.
Darren Grainger threw a go-ahead touchdown and Tucker Gregg added his third scoring run after Georgia State blew a 28-16 lead in the second half to go up 42-34. But Coastal Carolina drew within a 2-pointer of tying on Bryce Carpenter’s 17-yard scoring pass to tight Isaiah Likely. Gore quickly corralled Jones from behind for the critical stop.
Georgia State is led by Camden native and former South Carolina offensive line coach Shawn Elliott who is in his fifth year in charge of the Panther program.