Chadwell earns regional coaching honor

Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell has been named a Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Regional Coach of the Year

WACO, Tex — Coastal Carolina's best regular season ever is going to lead to some major awards for head football coach Jamey Chadwell who picked up a big one Tuesday.

Chadwell has been named a Werner Ladder AFCA Football Bowl Subdivision Regional Coach of the Year. Chadwell, who is the Region 2 winner, was joined by Tom Allen of Indiana (Region 3), Luke Fickell of Cincinnati (Region 1), Doc Holliday of Marshall (Region 4), and Brent Brennan of San Jose State (Region 5).

Chadwell has guided the Chanticleers to an 11-0 overall mark, an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record and an appearance in this week's Sun Belt Conference Championship game. Coastal Carolina will face Louisiana Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Brooks Stadium in Conway.

This season marked Coastal Carolina’s first-ever undefeated regular season and the first time that the Chanticleers have been ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports. Coastal Carolina is currently ranked ninth in the AP Poll and 12th in the Coaches Poll.

The Chanticleers have posted two wins over FBS top 25 nationally-ranked opponents this season, the first in program history.