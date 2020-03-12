Buddy Ball gets a one-year extension

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough receives a one-year contract extension which will keep him in charge of the program for a 19th season.

ORANGEBURG, SC – South Carolina State head football coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough has received a one-year contract extension. The SCSU Board of Trustees approved the contract during a Wednesday meeting.

Pough, whose contract was set to expire Dec. 31 of this year, is now under contract until Dec. 31, 2021. All other terms of the agreement remain the same, according to athletics director Stacy Danley.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to continue to work with Coach Pough,” Danley said.

“I am happy with the direction the program is going and look forward to the team competing this spring and in the fall.”

A native of Orangeburg and a former S.C. State offensive lineman. Pough completed his 18th season as the Bulldogs' head football coach in 2019. That season saw Pough became the program's winningest football coach and S.C. State earned a share of the MEAC title with an 8-3 overall mark and a 6-2 league record. It marked the first conference title for S.C. State since 2014. Pough was named the MEAC Coach of the Year.

“I appreciate the confidence the board, the president and Mr. Danley have demonstrated in me and my staff,” Pough said in a statement.

“I’m just looking forward to getting back on the field. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been a long time since we have had the opportunity to play.