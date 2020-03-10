Coastal Carolina wins its Sun Belt Conference opener

The Chanticleers are 3-0 for the first time since the 2015 season.

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Grayson McCall threw for 322 yards and four touchdowns to lead Coastal Carolina to a 52-23 victory over Arkansas State in both teams’ Sun Belt Conference opener.

CCU completed a 94-yard drive that took over 8 1/2 minutes _ the longest drive in program history _ on McCall’s 3-yard touchdown pass to CJ Marable with under minute left in the first half for a 24-14 lead.