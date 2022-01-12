Clemson finishes 14th in the final Associated Press Top 25

With the college football season coming to an end, the final rankings that are the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Poll are out.
With Georgia receiving all 61 first place votes, the Bulldogs are the national champions of college football for the first time since the 1980 season.
Georgia opened the regular season with a hard-fought 10-3 victory over Clemson in Charlotte. The Tigers would drop games at N.C. State in overtime and at Heinz Field at the hands of the Pitt Panthers. But the Tigers would win their final six games to finish 10-3, their 11th consecutive season of earning at least 10 victories.
In the final Associated Press Top 25, Clemson moved up five spots to finish 14th, the 10th consecutive season the Tigers have finished in the Top 15 of the final AP poll.
The Coaches Poll puts Clemson 16th, a jump of six positions from the previous position of 22nd.
Final Associated Press Top 25
- Georgia (61)
- Alabama
- Michigan
- Cincinnati
- Baylor
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma State
- Notre Dame
- Michigan State
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Utah
- Pittsburgh
- Clemson
- Wake Forest
- Louisiana
- Houston
- Kentucky
- BYU
- NC State
- Arkansas
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Utah State
- San Diego State
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno State 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1