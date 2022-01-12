Clemson finishes 14th in the final Associated Press Top 25

The Tigers were just outside the Top 15 in the Coaches Poll, landing in the 16th position.

With the college football season coming to an end, the final rankings that are the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Poll are out.

With Georgia receiving all 61 first place votes, the Bulldogs are the national champions of college football for the first time since the 1980 season.

Georgia opened the regular season with a hard-fought 10-3 victory over Clemson in Charlotte. The Tigers would drop games at N.C. State in overtime and at Heinz Field at the hands of the Pitt Panthers. But the Tigers would win their final six games to finish 10-3, their 11th consecutive season of earning at least 10 victories.

In the final Associated Press Top 25, Clemson moved up five spots to finish 14th, the 10th consecutive season the Tigers have finished in the Top 15 of the final AP poll.

The Coaches Poll puts Clemson 16th, a jump of six positions from the previous position of 22nd.

Final Associated Press Top 25

Georgia (61) Alabama Michigan Cincinnati Baylor Ohio State Oklahoma State Notre Dame Michigan State Oklahoma Ole Miss Utah Pittsburgh Clemson Wake Forest Louisiana Houston Kentucky BYU NC State Arkansas Oregon Iowa Utah State San Diego State