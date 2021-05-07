x
Presbyterian College to hire a "no punting" head coach

The new head football coach at Presybterian College is a successful high school coach in Arkansas who is quite aggressive in his play-calling.
CLINTON, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Kevin Kelley, the Arkansas high school football coach whose teams don’t punt and always onside kick, will be the next head coach at Presbyterian College. A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that the school was finalizing a deal to hire Kelley. 

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was not yet prepared to make an official announcement. Kelley led Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas, to nine state titles in 18 seasons with his analytical approach to football.

Kelley replaces former PC head coach Tommy Spangler.