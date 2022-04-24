S.C. State closes the book on spring practice

The annual Spring Game saw the offense defeat the defense 21-13.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — With a number of starters banged up or being held out to prevent injury, South Carolina State's annual Spring Game saw backup quarterback Tyrese Nick throw three touchdowns to lead the White team to a 21-13 over the Garnet.

In a contest featuring the offense and the defense, the offense was able to score in the traditional methods. The defense could score points by forcing a three-and-out and turnovers. Justin Reese had an interception for the Garnet team.

Nick threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Ridge View product Jordan Smith before hooking up with Richard Bailey on a 70-yard touchdown and a 40-yard touchdown.