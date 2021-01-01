Newberry graduate enters the transfer portal

Shai Werts put his name in the record books at Georgia Southern.

STATESBORO, Ga. — One of the most dynamic players in the Sun Belt conference is entering the transfer portal.

Former Newberry High star Shai Werts who had a record setting career at Georgia Southern will enter the transfer portal.

Werts was recently named the MVP of the New Orleans Bowl where he rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another.

This season he also became the Sun Belt Conference’s all-time leading rusher for quarterbacks with 3,083 career yards. Werts is also just the fourth player in school history to surpass the 3,000 yard mark in both passing and rushing yards.