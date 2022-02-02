Former Presbyterian College head coach joins Furman staff

Tommy Spangler has been hired by Furman as assistant defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman head football coach Clay Hendrix announced today the hiring of Tommy Spangler as the Paladins’ new assistant defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator.

Spangler brings an impressive level of coaching experience to the Furman program, including 10 years as a head coach at Presbyterian (S.C.) College spanning two tenures (2001-06; 2017-20). All told, his coaching worksheet covers 37 seasons, nearly all at the collegiate level.

“I am really excited to announce the addition of Tommy Spangler to our football staff,” said Hendrix. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as a head coach, defensive coordinator, and special teams coach to our team. I have always been impressed with the job he has done, and I couldn’t be happier to have him in our program.”

Spangler played defensive back at the University of Georgia, from which he graduated with a degree in physical education in 1984.

He began his coaching career at his alma mater in 1985, serving as a graduate assistant for two years prior to accepting his first full-time coaching position at Georgia Southern (1987-89). In 1990 he was named the Eagles’ co-defensive coordinator, and in 1992 took over complete control of Georgia Southern’s defense, remaining in that capacity through the 1996 season.

During his time in Statesboro he played a key role in the Eagles winning a pair of NCAA I-AA (FCS)national championships.

In 1997 Spangler accepted the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach’s position at Presbyterian, serving in that capacity for four seasons before being named PC’s head coach in 2001. In six seasons as mentor, Spangler coached the Blue Hose to a 42-24 record, including a 28-14 South Atlantic Conference (SAC) slate.

The stretch included a 10-2 campaign in 2005 that saw the Blue Hose capture the SAC championship and advance to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. Spangler was recognized that season as both SAC and American Football Coaches Association Region II Coach of the Year.

In 2006 his defense ranked first in the SAC in scoring defense (13.2 ppg) and total defense (233.5 ypg) in a 7-4 season.

From 2007-12 he served as defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech, where he helped chart across-the-board improvement in every defensive category in molding the Bulldogs into one of the top defensive units in the Western Athletic Conference. His 2011 unit, which featured six All-WAC selections, registered six defensive touchdowns and ranked 13th nationally in turnover margin.

In 2013 Spangler returned to PC as defensive coordinator for the Blue Hose, at the time a member of the FCS’s Big South Conference. In his second season back, in 2014, Spangler helped PC to a 6-5 record, the program’s first winning season since 2007. His defense shut down several opponents and led to Blue Hose ranked wins over No. 12 Furman and No. 22 Charleston Southern.

In 2017 began his second head coaching tenure with the Blue Hose.

PC announced the elimination of scholarship football in 2019 and joined the Pioneer League the following year, with Spangler coaching the Blue Hose to 4-3 record and second place league finish that season.