Benedict College gives Chennis Berry a win in his Tiger debut

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer wasn't the only person making his head coaching debut in the Capital City.

Chennis Berry was hired to take over the Benedict College program back in February of 2020. But the pandemic wiped out all SIAC fall sports for that year.

But Saturday night, Berry finally made his debut as the Tigers' new head football coach. Benedict hosted Allen University in the Carolinas Football Classic.

These two schools are just across the street from each other but have not faced off on the football field since 1966.

The Tigers used an opportunistic defense and an efficient offense to record a 45-12 win over the Yellow Jackets.