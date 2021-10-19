A trio of Bulldogs earn MEAC weekly awards

On the heels of a Homecoming win over Morgan State, South Carolina State has three players honored by the MEAC.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields, defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt and defensive back Zafir Kelly have been awarded MEAC player of the week awards after their performances in the Bulldogs' 37-14 win over Morgan State.

Fields was named the league's offensive player of the week after he recorded three touchdown passes against Morgan State. One of his scoring plays was a 54-yard connection to Shaq Davis which gave the Bulldogs a 21-7 halftime lead.

Godbolt, a Blythewood graduate, was named the MEAC defensive player of the week. Godbolt racked up three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries against Morgan State, while also forcing and recovering a fumble. In addition, he blocked a Morgan State field goal in the second quarter that turned into a 90-yard return touchdown.