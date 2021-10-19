A trio of Bulldogs earn MEAC weekly awards

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields, defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt and defensive back Zafir Kelly have been awarded MEAC player of the week awards after their performances in the Bulldogs' 37-14 win over Morgan State.
Fields was named the league's offensive player of the week after he recorded three touchdown passes against Morgan State. One of his scoring plays was a 54-yard connection to Shaq Davis which gave the Bulldogs a 21-7 halftime lead.
Godbolt, a Blythewood graduate, was named the MEAC defensive player of the week. Godbolt racked up three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries against Morgan State, while also forcing and recovering a fumble. In addition, he blocked a Morgan State field goal in the second quarter that turned into a 90-yard return touchdown.
That blocked field goal attempt by Godbolt led to Irmo graduate Zafir Kelly recording a 90-yard return for a touchdown which is why the MEAC named him the specialist of the week.