Coastal Carolina assistant nominated for national award

Chad Staggs is a candidate for the Broyles Award which honors the top college football assistant in the country.

Coastal Carolina defensive coordinator Chad Staggs is a nominee for the Broyles Award, given annually to the top college football assistant in the country.

In his second year at CCU, Staggs' defense ranks in the top 30 nationally in 10 statistical categories including eight in turnovers forced (19), ninth in interceptions (12), 11th in scoring defense (16.8 ppg), 12th in fourth-down conversion percentage defense (34.8 percent), 17th in sacks per game (3.20), and 20th in passing yards allowed per game (187.7).



The "Black Swarm" defense as it is known in Conway also ranks 21st nationally in team passing efficiency (117.86), 22nd in total defense per game (330.5), 23rd in fumble recoveries (7), and 29th in third-down conference percentage defense (35.5 percent).



CCU's defense also leads the Sun Belt in scoring defense at 16.8 points per game, first downs defense with 168 first downs allowed, and fourth-down conversion percent defense at 34.8 percent.

Staggs is the nephew of the late Jimmie Satterfield who won a national championship at Furman and concluded his coaching career by taking over the program at Lexington High School. Staggs started his coaching career working at Lexington under his uncle. He also spent time as a graduate assistant at South Carolina under Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier.