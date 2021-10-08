Coastal Carolina rolls to another win

JONESBORO, Ark. — JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - Grayson McCall threw a 99-yard touchdown pass on his first attempt and No. 15 Coastal Carolina beat Arkansas State 52-20 on Thursday night for its 11th straight victory.

McCall completed 18 of 23 passes for a career-high 365 yards and four touchdowns. Isaiah Likely also had a big night, catching eight passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns - all career highs - and kicking the game off with the school-record 99-yarder.