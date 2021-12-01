Clemson finishes third in final AP ranking

The final Associated Press has been released and as expected, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson finish the season ranked first, second and third respectively.
But Notre Dame, who made the CFB playoff, finished fifth behind Texas A&M who end the season ranked fourth.
1. Alabama (61)
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Texas A&M
5. Notre Dame
6. Oklahoma
7. Georgia
8. Cincinnati
9. Iowa State
10. Northwestern
11. BYU
12. Indiana
13. Florida
14. Coastal Carolina
15. Louisiana
16. Iowa
17. Liberty
18. North Carolina
19. Texas
20. Oklahoma State
21. USC
22. Miami (FL)
23. Ball State
24. San Jose State
25. Buffalo