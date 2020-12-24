Coastal Carolina will see a familiar opponent in Orlando

Coastal Carolina's first bowl game takes the team to Orlando where a former Big South rival will try to spoil the Chanticleers' perfect record.

Coastal Carolina's first bowl game in history will feature an opponent who is no stranger to facing the Chanticleers.

Before the Chanticleers joined the Sun Belt Conference, they engaged in some intense battles with Liberty in the Big South. On Saturday, the two former Big South rivals will meet in the Cure Bowl.

Coastal comes in ranked ninth in the country by the Associated Press, while Liberty is ranked 23rd. The Chanticleers are hoping to cap off an historic 2020 campaign with their first bowl win which would push their record to 12-0.

The Chanticleers were hoping for a New Year's Six bowl but they were passed over. Head coach Jamey Chadwell says his team is excited to go to Orlando and won't have a letdown over the disappointment of not getting an invitation to a bigger bowl game.