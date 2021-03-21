x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Sports

Turnovers too costly as The Citadel falls to ETSU 28-21

In a one possession game, the Citadel is learning just how hard it is to win when the opponent scores 21 points off turnovers.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Tyler Riddell passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns and East Tennessee State capitalized on three turnovers to keep The Citadel winless, 28-21. 

ETSU botched a snap on third down and punted it 26 yards to give The Citadel the ball at the Buccaneers’ 45 with 1:54 to go. After two incompletions, Darique Hampton completed a pass to Raleigh Webb for eight yards and ETSU stopped Sam Llewellyn short on fourth down to seal it. 

Will Huzzie made six catches for 94 yards, including a 49-yard score, and Jacob Saylors added 52 yards receiving and a score for ETSU. 

Hampton and Jaylan Adams combined to throw for 98 yards on 6-of-12 passing for The Citadel.