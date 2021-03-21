Turnovers too costly as The Citadel falls to ETSU 28-21

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Tyler Riddell passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns and East Tennessee State capitalized on three turnovers to keep The Citadel winless, 28-21.

ETSU botched a snap on third down and punted it 26 yards to give The Citadel the ball at the Buccaneers’ 45 with 1:54 to go. After two incompletions, Darique Hampton completed a pass to Raleigh Webb for eight yards and ETSU stopped Sam Llewellyn short on fourth down to seal it.