Ryan Hilinski will transfer to Northwestern

After two years in Columbia, Hilinski is headed to the Chicago area to play in the Big Ten.

Hilinski announced on social media Tuesday that he will transfer to Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois which is a half hour or so from Chicago.

I couldn’t be more excited and grateful for this opportunity. Go Cats! 💜 pic.twitter.com/OX1g0CNzEK — Ryan Hilinski (@ryan_hilinski) January 19, 2021

After starting 11 games in 2019 as a true freshman, Hilinski played in just two games in 2020 after losing the starting quarterback job in the preseason to graduate transfer Collin Hill.

In those two games, Hilinski was 4-of-6 passing for 34 yards. Freshman Luke Doty bypassed Hilinski on the depth chart and started the final two games for Hill. On Dec. 30, Hilinski entered the transfer portal and three weeks later, the California native has decided to play for the Northwestern Wildcats.