Ryan Hilinski will transfer to Northwestern

Ryan Hilinski is headed to the Big Ten.
Hilinski announced on social media Tuesday that he will transfer to Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois which is a half hour or so from Chicago.
After starting 11 games in 2019 as a true freshman, Hilinski played in just two games in 2020 after losing the starting quarterback job in the preseason to graduate transfer Collin Hill.
In those two games, Hilinski was 4-of-6 passing for 34 yards. Freshman Luke Doty bypassed Hilinski on the depth chart and started the final two games for Hill. On Dec. 30, Hilinski entered the transfer portal and three weeks later, the California native has decided to play for the Northwestern Wildcats.
Coming out of Orange County in Calfiornia, Hilinski played for Orange Lutheran and was rated as the nation's # 64 overall prospect and the second-ranked pro-style quarterback for the class of 2019.