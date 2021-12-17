Kendrell Flowers is coming on strong for S.C. State

If Kendrell Flowers has his way, he will help the Bulldogs set the tone for Saturday's contest.

The Irmo product originally signed with Wake Forest before transferring to S.C. State. Head coach Buddy Pough says Flowers was "a bit of a slow starter" during the spring.

But Flowers has played his best down the stretch as hw led the Bulldogs with 810 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. In the home finale against North Carolina A&T, Flowers rushed for 160 yards and a score. In the regular season finale at Norfolk State, Flowers recorded 172 yards and a touchdown on the ground. His efforts were rewarded with a spot on the All-MEAC Second Team.