College football in Charlotte has a new sponsor

Duke's mayonnaise is putting his stamp on college football in Charlotte.

When Duke’s Mayonnaise was announced this week as the new title sponsor of the regular-season college football game and postseason bowl game played in Charlotte, it solidified the city's continuing role as a player in college football.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based Duke's Mayonnaise replaces Belk, whose contact ended last year. The Duke’s Mayo Classic will feature Notre Dame against Wake Forest on Sept. 26 at Bank of America Stadium.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl Game will be held at that same facility at a date to be determined later and will feature a matchup between teams from the ACC and Big Ten Conference with the SEC rotating with the Big Ten every other year going forward.

South Carolina has made a several appearances in Charlotte with several season openers in the game known formerly as the Belk Kickoff Classic. The Gamecocks also played in the 2018 Belk Bowl.