Airport grad is on the Ray Guy Award watch list

Paxton Brooks enters his senior season in Knoxville where he handles punting and kickoff duties.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Paxton Brooks is on the watch list for the Ray Guy Award which is awarded to college football's top punter and is presented by the Augusta Sports Council and named after the Hall of Fame punter for the Raiders.

The Airport graduate is preparing for his senior season at Tennessee where he has played in 35 games for the Vols, averaging 42.9 yards per punt for his career with 19 having traveled 50-plus yards and 29 having been pinned inside the 20.

Brooks served as Tennessee's starting punter in all 10 games last season while also handling kickoff duties. He ranked fourth in the SEC with a 43.6 yards per punt average.

He is a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District recipient. According to Tennessee athletics, Brooks has graduated in May and will wear the SEC graduate patch this fall.

Brooks and Clemson's Will Spiers are candidates for the Ray Guy award which in 2020 was awarded to Sumter graduate Pressley Harvin III who is currently with the Pittsburgh Steelers.