Coastal Carolina QB is a Manning Award finalist

Grayson McCall has helped the Chanticleers reach historic heights this season including the first appearance in the national polls and an 11-0 record.

Coastal Carolina redshirt freshmen Grayson McCall is one of 12 finalists for the Manning Award, which is presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl and it goes to the nation's top college quarterback.

In his first season as the starting quarterback for the nationally-ranked Chanticleers, McCall is among the nation’s leaders with 23 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions and he leads the Sun Belt in passing efficiency at 185.9 on the season. He also leads the Sun Belt in total passing yards with 2,170 on the season and is second in completion percentage at 69.3 percent (151-of-218).

McCall has been productive on the ground as he is 10th in the Sun Belt with six rushing touchdowns and 14th in rushing with 473 rushing yards from his QB position. He has thrown for over 200 yards in seven of the 10 games he played in this season, missing one due to an injury, which includes a career-high 338 passing yards at Troy and 322 yards in the air versus Arkansas State.

He has also tallied two passing touchdowns or more in eight games this season, including a career-high four touchdown tosses against Arkansas State and at Georgia State.

The Chanticleers finished the regular season a perfect 11-0, the first-ever undefeated regular season in the program’s history, and the best-ever regular season by any team in the Sun Belt Conference’s history. They also made their debut in the national rankings this season and they are currently ninth in the AP Top 25 and 12th in the Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff Ranking.

McCall has played in 10 of Coastal's 11 games.