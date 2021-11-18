After historic win, Shawn Elliott is on to the next challenge

But head coach Shawn Elliott knows his team won't be bowl eligible with a five-win season. The Panthers have two cracks at win number six starting with Saturday's game against Butch Jones and Arkansas State.

The Camden native and former South Carolina offensive line coach is in his fifth season in charge of the GSU program. The Panthers are currently 4-2 in the Sun Belt and are in position for the best conference record in school history along with securing a spot in the post-season. That is what is in play over the next two weeks for Elliott and his team.