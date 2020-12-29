Two Tigers, two Chanticleers are Associated Press All-Americans

The Associated Press releases its All-America teams and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a third-team selection.

The Associated Press has released its All-America teams and Clemson running back Travis Etienne and Coastal Carolina defensive end Tarron Jackson make the first team.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Coastal Carolina defensive end C.J. Brewer were named to the third team.

Etienne Travis played in all 11 games as while he continued to be the workhorse in the Tiger rushing attack, he also became more of a threat as a pass catcher. The ACC's all-time leading rusher also saw duty on kick and punt returns. He touched the ball an average of 18 times per game rushing, receiving and returning punts and kicks; averaged 145.3 all-purpose yards per game; and scored 15 touchdowns - 13 rushing and two receiving.

The Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson faced plenty of 2-on-1 matchups and still led the team and was second in the Sun Belt with 8.5 sacks this season.He also led the Chants and was third in the league in tackles-for-loss with 14.0. He was also tied for second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles on the year while also adding 54 total tackles, 18 quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery to his resume for 2020.



A three-time SBC Defensive Player of the Week selection this season, Jackson was also named a Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist, a Bednarik Award semifinalist, a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist, a 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award candidate, and earned a spot on the Lott IMPACT Trophy and Ted Hendricks Award watch lists. He was also invited to the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl and was chosen to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The reigning Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Lawrence became the first starting quarterback to win three ACC Championship Games. Lawrence won all nine of his starts (he missed two games due to COVID protocols). He completed 198-of-286 passes for 2,753 yards and a completion percentage of 69.2 with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He finished the season with a passer rating of 172.7.

Brewer finished the season tied for second on the Coastal Carolina squad and fourth in the Sun Belt with 6.5 sacks this season. He was also third on the team and eighth in the league with 11.0 tackles-for-loss this year. He was fifth on the team with 60 total tackles and has also recorded six quarterback hurries, forced one fumble, and recovered a fumble on the defensive line for CCU.

