Allen University snapped a five-game losing streak with Saturday's 52-16 win over Columbus State on Homecoming at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Not only was football the order of the day but Homecoming meant plenty of tailgating for fans in the lots outside the stadium. The grills were fired up and plenty of delicious plates were served.

After an open date, Allen will return to action Nov. 2 against Shorter College in Rome, Georgia.