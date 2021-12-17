S.C. State players look forward to playing on a national stage

The Bulldogs face Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl which will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Nick Taiste has had quite the freshman season. The White Knoll graduate was not only a starter on the offensive line, but he was named Second Team All-MEAC.

Blythewood grad Patrick Godbolt also was named Second Team All-Conference. The sophomore defensive lineman was one of 15 Bulldogs named All-MEAC.

Taiste and Godbolt are Midlands products who came to South Carolina State to play in games like the Celebration Bowl.