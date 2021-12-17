S.C. State players look forward to playing on a national stage

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Nick Taiste has had quite the freshman season. The White Knoll graduate was not only a starter on the offensive line, but he was named Second Team All-MEAC.
Blythewood grad Patrick Godbolt also was named Second Team All-Conference. The sophomore defensive lineman was one of 15 Bulldogs named All-MEAC.
Taiste and Godbolt are Midlands products who came to South Carolina State to play in games like the Celebration Bowl.
S.C. State (6-5) and Jackson State (11-1) square off at high noon Saturday in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.