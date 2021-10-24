A homecoming win for Newberry College

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Carson-Newman had a 3-0 lead and a third-and-one and the Newberry nine yard line. But Sumter's Andre Amaker ended the threat with a sack and the visitors would miss a 32-yard field goal.
It was all Newberry from there.
Mario Anderson would score from five yards out and Dre Harris would connect with Dutch Fork grad Bobby Irby on a six-yard score and the Wolves would take a 14-3 lead before the first quarter ended.
A Ray Cotton field goal would give the Wolves a 17-3 halftime lead and they would match that first half scoring total with a pair of touchdowns and a field goal in the second half.
Harris was 11-of-18 passing for 125 and two touchdowns. Anderson paced the rushing attack with 82 yards and a score.
Newberry (6-2, 5-1 SAC) will be at Erskine next week in a game that will be played at Greenwood High School's J.W. Babb Stadium.