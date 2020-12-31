Coastal Carolina's Tarron Jackson is named AFCA First-Team All-American

This adds to the awards earned by the outstanding defensive end from Silver Bluff High School in Aiken County. Jackson has already been named an All-American by the Associated Press (first team), Football Writers Association of America (first team), ESPN (first team), the Reese's Senior Bowl (first team), Sporting News (second team), and CBS Sports/247Sports (second team). He was also named a Senior CLASS second-team All-American.



The reigning Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson was named First Team All-Sun Belt for the second consecutive season.



A three-time SBC Defensive Player of the Week selection this season, Jackson was also named a Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist, a Bednarik Award semifinalist, a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist, and he earned a spot on the Lott IMPACT Trophy and Ted Hendricks Award watch lists. He was also invited to the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl and was chosen to the East-West Shrine Bowl.



Jackson led the team and was second in the Sun Belt in sacks with 8.5 on the year. He also led the Chanticleers and was third in the league in tackles-for-loss with 14.0 despite seeing double-teams on more than 60 percent of the snaps he played this year.



He was also tied for second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles on the year while also adding 54 total tackles, 18 quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery to his resume for 2020.