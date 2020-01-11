Coastal Carolina rolls past Georgia State in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) - Grayson McCall passed for 254 yards and four touchdowns, Jaivon Heiligh scored twice, and No. 20 Coastal Carolina cruised to a 51-0 victory over Georgia State.

Coastal Carolina has its most wins in a single season since joining FBS in 2017. Georgia State (2-3, 1-3) looked nothing like the team that began the day leading the Sun Belt in scoring at 42 points per game.