Coastal Carolina rolls past Georgia State in Atlanta

20th-ranked Coastal Carolina is bowl eligible with its sixth victory of the season.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ATLANTA (AP) - Grayson McCall passed for 254 yards and four touchdowns, Jaivon Heiligh scored twice, and No. 20 Coastal Carolina cruised to a 51-0 victory over Georgia State. 

CJ Marable added two rushing touchdowns and 100 all-purpose yards for the Chanticleers (6-0, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference). 

Coastal Carolina has its most wins in a single season since joining FBS in 2017. Georgia State (2-3, 1-3) looked nothing like the team that began the day leading the Sun Belt in scoring at 42 points per game.