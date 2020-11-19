Chadwell lands on Bear Bryant award watch list

Coastal Carolina head football coach is up for the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year award. He also says he has had no contact with USC officials concerning the vacancy.

Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell is on the watch list for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year award.

Chadwell has led the Chanticleers to a 7-0 start for the first time since moving to the FBS level full-time in 2017. The 7-0 start is tied for the best start by a Sun Belt program football team in the conference's history and third-best start in CCU's football history.



The Chanticleers also made history this season as they made their first appearance in the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Poll. They are currently ranked 15th in the AP poll, the highest national ranking on record by a Sun Belt football team.

This season, Chadwell led his team to a Power 5 win over Kansas in the season opener on Sept. 12, the program's second-ever win over a Power 5 opponent. Last month, Coastal earned its first-ever win over an FBS nationally-ranked top 25 opponent by defeating then-No. 21 Louisiana on Oct. 14.

The Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award not only honors coaches for their contributions on and off the field, it also raises awareness on the dangers of heart disease and strokes while raising valuable funds to support research of the American Heart Association.

Clemson's Dabo Swinney is also on the watch list for the Bear Bryant Award. He is a three-time winner of the award.

