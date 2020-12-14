Former Dutch Fork and Ben Lippen playmaker earns SEC award

That pick-six came in the second quarter with the Volunteers trailing 10-7 and it led to 28 unanswered points for Tennessee. The scoring play was the first pick six of Thompson's career and the 10th turnover forced of his career (eight interceptions, two forced fumbles). Thompson added two tackles and was the highest graded defensive player of the game with a 91.2 coverage grade according to Pro Football Focus. That interception was his second INT of 2020.