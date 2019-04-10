Two games were on the docket in Thursday night high school football.
Week six kicked off with a contest at Memorial Stadium where C.A. Johnson defeated Columbia 42-28.
At W.J. Keenan High School, visiting Fairfield Central claimed a 39-0 victory.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
Two games were on the docket in Thursday night high school football.
Week six kicked off with a contest at Memorial Stadium where C.A. Johnson defeated Columbia 42-28.
At W.J. Keenan High School, visiting Fairfield Central claimed a 39-0 victory.