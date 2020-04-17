Bryan McClendon will indeed not be a part of Will Muschamp's staff going forward.

FootballScoop.com and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported McClendon is leaving the South Carolina football program for a job on the Oregon staff. He reportedly will serve as wide receivers coach under head coach Mario Cristobal.

McClendon had been on Will Muschamp's from the start, coming on board in 2015 as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. For the past two seasons, he had been the sole offensive coordinator but had his play-calling duties taken away after the offense struggled this past season. Mike Bobo was brought in to run the offense and McClendon, who interviewed for a few NFL jobs, stayed with the program. He was a finalist to be the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach but that franchise went with former Florida Gator Ike Hilliard.

A longtime fixture in the SEC, B-Mac played and coached at Georgia. Just before coming to Columbia, the longtime Georgia assistant was the Bulldogs' interim head coach after the departure of Mark Richt. McClendon led Georgia to a 24-17 win over Penn State in the TaxSlayer Bowl. Now, McClendon is leaving the familiar territory of the SEC for the Pac-12.