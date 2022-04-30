Coastal Carolina QB receives the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy

Grayson McCall was honored at the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies as the top college player in the state.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was formally presented with the the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy at the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Greenville.

The award is named after Felix “Doc” Blanchard and George Rogers, Heisman winners in the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame. The award goes to the top college football player with ties to the state of South Carolina.

It is open to players who compete at in-state schools and out-of-state institutions,

McCall led the Chanticleers' spread-option offense to rankings of fifth in both scoring offense and total offense in FBS in 2021. He is the two-time reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and was named the MVP of the 2021 Cure Bowl as he led the Chanticleers to their first win in a bowl game.

McCall set an NCAA FBS record for passing efficiency at 207.7, shattering the single-season record of 203.1 set by Mac Jones at Alabama in 2020. He also led all of FBS in yards per pass attempt by nearly two yards at 11.92 yards, and was second in passing yards per completion at 16.32 yards. McCall is fifth in the nation in completion percentage at 73% and threw for 2,873 yards in 11 games with 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2021. For his CCU career, McCall has completed 71% of his passes with 54 touchdowns and six interceptions, and has rushed for 870 yards and 11 scores. He is 20-2 as a starter, including 10-1 in 2021.