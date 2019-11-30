Will Muschamp and Dabo Swinney both can say they have coached Tavien Feaster.

The former Clemson running back who spent his first three years in orange transferred to South Carolina over the summer.

As a graduate transfer, Feaster was eligible to play immediately and when he takes the field at high noon against the Tigers, he will become the third player in the history of this rivalry to have played for both teams.

In the early 1940s, Kerry Cox was actually a captain for both the Gamecocks and the Tigers.

Paul Robinson played for the 1978 Clemson team before suiting it up in 1980 for the Gamecocks.

Denzel is back in town

Former A.C. Flora standout Denzel Johnson will close out the regular season in his hometown and in a stadium that is just minutes from Memorial Stadium where he came on the radar of the Tigers.

Johnson is a redshirt senior for Clemson and will look to close out his career 4-0 against the Tigers who are looking for their sixth overall win in the series.