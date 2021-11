COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Tigers wrapped up the 2021 season with a 34-30 victory over Lane College Saturday at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.



The Tigers jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, only to see Lane rally back to take a 24-17 lead. The Tigers stormed back to score the next 17 points for a 34-24 lead and those 34 points would be enough.