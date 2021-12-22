QB Grayson McCall will return to Coastal Carolina

One of the most dyanamic quarterbacks in the country will return to Conway for the 2022 season.

CONWAY, S.C. — Fresh off helping Coastal Carolina earn a second consecutive 11-win season and a victory in the Cure Bowl, quarterback Grayson McCall announced on social media he is returning to Coastal Carolina for his junior season.

There had been speculation the native of Indian Trail, North Carolina might hit the portal with the goal of playing for a Power 5 program. He could also enter the NFL Draft as he is a redshirt sophomore. But McCall sent out a Tuesday night tweet that was quite clear that he will be wearing the Teal in 2022.

McCall and the Chanticleers defeated Northern Illinois 47-41 last Friday in Orlando's Cure Bowl. That marked the first bowl victory in the history of the Chanticleer program.