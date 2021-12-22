QB Grayson McCall will return to Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. — Fresh off helping Coastal Carolina earn a second consecutive 11-win season and a victory in the Cure Bowl, quarterback Grayson McCall announced on social media he is returning to Coastal Carolina for his junior season.
There had been speculation the native of Indian Trail, North Carolina might hit the portal with the goal of playing for a Power 5 program. He could also enter the NFL Draft as he is a redshirt sophomore. But McCall sent out a Tuesday night tweet that was quite clear that he will be wearing the Teal in 2022.
McCall and the Chanticleers defeated Northern Illinois 47-41 last Friday in Orlando's Cure Bowl. That marked the first bowl victory in the history of the Chanticleer program.
He was also named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year for the second consecutive season and he was named a semi-finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award which is awarded to college football's most outstanding quarterback. He was also a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award which is awarded to college football's player of the year.