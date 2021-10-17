x
S.C. State wins its MEAC opener, 37-14 over Morgan State

The Bulldogs built a 21-7 halftime lead and didn't slow down in the second half as they earned an impressive win on Homecoming.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Corey Fields Jr. passed for three touchdowns and South Carolina State had two defensive scores in a 37-14 victory over Morgan State. Fields’ touchdowns were 18 yards to Will Vereen, 54 yards to Shaquan Davis and 31 yards to Richard Bailey. 

The Bulldogs’ Zafir Kelly returned a blocked field goal 90 yards for a touchdown and Jablonski Green returned an interception 7 yards for the game’s final score. 

Fields was 19-of-44 passing for 258 yards as the Bulldogs won their Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener and improved to 2-4 overall. Alfonzo Graham had 74 yards rushing and a touchdown for Morgan State.