Newberry College runs past Erskine 48-10

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Mario Anderson rushed for 167 yards and two scores as Newberry College defeated Erskine College 48-10 at J.W. Babb Stadium on Saturday, October 30.



ZeBrandon Gant also scored two touchdowns of his own as he ran for 64 yards on six rushes in the contest. Quarterback Dre Harris went 11-for-13 passing for 178 yards and a score while also rushing for a touchdown.



Dutch Fork product Bobby Irby led the receiving core with 73 yards and the lone receiving touchdown on just two catches. Sumter's Andre Amaker had the game's only interception while another Dutch Fork grad, defensive lineman Trey Irby, recorded the game's only solo sack.