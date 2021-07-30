South Carolina State picked to win the MEAC

The Bulldog program has returned to its long-time role of being the target of the other hunters in the MEAC.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State is the favorite to win the MEAC.

The Bulldogs were picked the win the conference in the preseason poll based on voting of the league head coaches and sports information directors.

S.C. State clinched a share of the league crown in 2019 and in 2021 was chosen as the favorite with five (5) first place votes, followed by Norfolk State, North Carolina Central, Delaware State, Morgan State and Howard.

Bulldog defensive back Decobie Durant was tabbed as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The Lamar native enters his redshirt junior season as someone who will be on the radar of NFL scouts and opposing offensive coordinators this fall.

Earning All-MEAC First Team honors for South Carolina State are wide receiver Shaquan Davis, offensive linemen Jalen Page and Tyson Gray, linebacker Chad Gilchrist and Durant.

Quarterback Corey Fields, Jr., running back Kendrall Flowers, offensive lineman Chris Simon and linebacker BJ Davis all were named to the All-MEAC Second Team.