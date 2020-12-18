Eric Wolford joins the Kentucky staff

Eric Wolford's second stint at South Carolina has come to an end.
After four years on the Gamecock staff, Wolford has been named the new offensive line coach at Kentucky.
A Youngstown, Ohio native, Wolford will join a coaching staff led by fellow Youngstown native Mark Stoops.
Wolford was on the Gamecock staff for one season in 2009 before he was named the head football coach at Youngstown State. After four seasons in that job, he spent the 2015 and 2016 as an assistant offensive line coach with the 49ers.
He was hired by former USC head coach Will Muschamp in 2017 and spent the last four seasons in Columbia. He will remain in the SEC Eastern Division and becomes the first member of Muschamp's 2020 coaching staff to find a new job.