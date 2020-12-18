Eric Wolford joins the Kentucky staff

Former South Carolina offensive line coach stays in the SEC Eastern Division as he has been hired by Mark Stoops to coach the Kentucky OL.

Eric Wolford's second stint at South Carolina has come to an end.

After four years on the Gamecock staff, Wolford has been named the new offensive line coach at Kentucky.

A Youngstown, Ohio native, Wolford will join a coaching staff led by fellow Youngstown native Mark Stoops.



Wolford was on the Gamecock staff for one season in 2009 before he was named the head football coach at Youngstown State. After four seasons in that job, he spent the 2015 and 2016 as an assistant offensive line coach with the 49ers.