Newberry College has released its 2020 schedule which will feature an even split of five home games and five road games.

Newberry will then host Lenior-Rhyne the following week in the battle for the Bishops' Trophy. The Bears are the defending SAC Champions and finished last year ranked fourth in the final AFCA poll.

The Wolves will then hit the road for a critical three-game SAC road trip, starting at Tusculum on September 26th, Mars Hill on Oct. 3 and UVa-Wise on Oct. 10.

The Wolves will return home on October 17 to host Catawba for Homecoming. The Wolves have won two in a row over Catawba, including a 44-21 victory last year in Salisbury.

Carson-Newman comes to Setzler Field on October 24th. The Wolves and Eagles will meet up for the 55th time, with Newberry holding a 6-4 advantage in the team's last 10 matchups.

On October 31st, the Wolves will step out of conference play as face Erskine College. The Fleet will be fielding a team for the first time since 1951, and the teams will play at Greenwood High School.

Newberry will then wrap up the season as they host Wingate on November 7th for Senior Day before travelling to Limestone on the 14th to wrap up the regular season.

2020 Newberry College football schedule

Sept. 12 North Greenville, 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 19 Lenoir-Rhyne, 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Tusculum, 4:00 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Mars Hill, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 at UVA-Wise, TBA

Oct. 17 Catawba, 4:00 p.m.

Oct. 24 Carson-Newman, 4:00 p.m.

Oct. 31 at Erskine, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 Wingate, 1:00 p.m.

Nov. 14 at Limestone TBA