Chennis Berry inches closer to his debut as Benedict's head football coach

The Tigers open the season September 4 at home against cross-street foe Allen University.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Benedict College has not played an official football game since November of 2019.

Due to COVID-19, all fall sports were cancelled in 2020 so all Chennis Berry has on his resume with the Tigers is a controlled scrimmage against North Greenville back in March, part of the spring schedule for Benedict.

But a week from Saturday, Berry will lead the Tigers in his first game as head coach when Benedict welcomes Allen University of Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.