Chennis Berry inches closer to his debut as Benedict's head football coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Benedict College has not played an official football game since November of 2019.
Due to COVID-19, all fall sports were cancelled in 2020 so all Chennis Berry has on his resume with the Tigers is a controlled scrimmage against North Greenville back in March, part of the spring schedule for Benedict.
But a week from Saturday, Berry will lead the Tigers in his first game as head coach when Benedict welcomes Allen University of Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.
On Monday, Benedict held Media Day at the stadium, a break from the usual routine of the preseason. For Berry, it was a reminder than his patience and his team's patience is about to be rewarded when they face Allen on September 4.