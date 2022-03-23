South Carolina State releases 2022 football schedule

The Bulldogs are coming off a 2021 season where they captured their second consecutive MEAC title and won the Celebration Bowl.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State has released its upcoming football schedule and it features six road games and five games at Dawson Bulldog Stadium.

The reigning Celebration Bowl champions kick off the season on Thursday September 1 with a trip to Orlando to face Central Florida. That is followed by a return to trip to the Sunshine State to face former league rival Bethune-Cookman on September 10 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

After a bye week on September 17, the Bulldogs travel to Greensboro to face North Carolina A&T on September 24. S.C. State will play its first game of the season in the Palmetto State on October 1 when it makes a short drive to Columbia to face South Carolina.

The Bulldogs play their home opener on October 8 against Florida A&M, the first of a three-game homestand. On October 15, the Bulldogs host Virginia-Lynchburg for Homecoming followed by the MEAC opener on October 22 against North Carolina Central.

S.C. State is on the road again for a trip to Baltimore, Maryland to take on Morgan State on Oct. 29th, before returning home to host Delaware State on Nov.5th.

A trip to the nation's capital to take on Howard is set for Nov.12 in Washington, DC, before the regular season ends at home for a contest with Norfolk State on Nov. 19th.

South Carolina State is coming off a historic season, capturing its first ever Cricket Celebration Bowl victory, 18th Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship and fifth HBCU National Championship.