Bryce Thompson leaving Tennessee, will prepare for the NFL Draft

Bryce Thompson will not return to Tennessee for his senior season. The former Dutch Fork and Ben Lippen standout who won a state championship at both schools announced on social media he will forgo his final season with the Volunteers and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

In 2020, Thompson finished with a career-best 36 tackles, two interceptions, two passes defended along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 10 games. One of those interceptions was returned by Thompson for a touchdown in a win over Vanderbilt, his first trip to the end zone in college.

In three seasons with the Vols, he recorded 100 tackles - 72 solo and 28 assisted. He added eight career interceptions in 31 games.