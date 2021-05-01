x
Bryce Thompson leaving Tennessee, will prepare for the NFL Draft

Midlands product announces he will forgo his senior season at Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 12, 2020 - Defensive back Bryce Thompson #0 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Bryce Thompson will not return to Tennessee for his senior season. The former Dutch Fork and Ben Lippen standout who won a state championship at both schools announced on social media he will forgo his final season with the Volunteers and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

In 2020, Thompson finished with a career-best 36 tackles, two interceptions, two passes defended along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 10 games. One of those interceptions was returned by Thompson for a touchdown in a win over Vanderbilt, his first trip to the end zone in college.

In three seasons with the Vols, he recorded 100 tackles -  72 solo and 28 assisted. He added eight career interceptions in 31 games. 

As a sophomore, Thompson set a Tennessee record with three interceptions against UAB.