By the time Ty Olenchuk arrives at Myrtle Beach in December for the first practice for the North-South All-Star Game, he hopes to have a fourth 5A state championship on his resume.

The Clemson baseball commit and Dutch Fork quarterback was chosen for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl which will be played December 14 at Myrtle Beach High School.

His Dutch Fork teammate, offensive lineman Ta'Chawn Brooks, will join him on the South team.

On the North team is former News19 Player of the Week and Gray Collegiate Academy quarterback Hunter Helms. The Holy Cross commit will have teammate and GCA receiver Omarion Dollison on the North team.

Westwood quarterback Ahmon Green and receiver Cam Atkins are on the North team.

Midlands Players in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl

South Team

Nanders Lawrence- Airport HS, Ty Olenchuk - Dutch Fork HS, Alec Holt - Gilbert HS, Dontarian Best - A.C. Flora HS, Walker Anderson - Lexington HS, Floyd Hart, Jr. - Orangeburg-Wilkinson HS, Tradd Castles - Brookland-Cayce HS, Josh Taylor - Chapin HS, Luis Orellana - White Knoll HS, Michael Jones - Swansea HS, Jacob Lucas - Pelion HS

North Team

Hunter Helms - Gray Collegiate Academy, Ahmon Green - Westwood HS, Anthony Dinkins-McCall - Sumter HS, Michael Brunson, Jr - Calhoun County, Omarion Dollison - Gray Collegiate Academy, Ahmore Whitmore - Newberry HS, Tyson Player - Ridge View HS, Chander Muller - Ridge View HS, Ke'shoun Williams - Batesburg-Leesville HS, Cam Atkins - Westwood HS,