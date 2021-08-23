x
Newberry College picked to finish third in the SAC

The Wolves are expected to finish in the top half of the South Atlantic Conference.
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College has been picked to finish third in the South Atlantic Conference's Preseason Poll.

Newberry finished its shortened spring season 5-1, 3-1 in South Atlantic Conference play. One of the victories earlier this year was over Spring SAC Champion Tusculum 21-6 in the season opener. 

The Wolves received one first-place vote and were picked to finish behind Lenoir-Rhyne and Wingate.

2021 SAC Football Preseason Coaches Poll

Rank

School

Points (First Place Votes)

1. Lenoir-Rhyne 69 (5)

2. Wingate 63 (1)

3. Newberry 58 (1)

4. Tusculum  52 (2)

5. Carson-Newman 46

6. Limestone 32

7. Mars Hill  29

8. UVA Wise 24

9. Catawba 23