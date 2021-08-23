Newberry College picked to finish third in the SAC

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College has been picked to finish third in the South Atlantic Conference's Preseason Poll.
Newberry finished its shortened spring season 5-1, 3-1 in South Atlantic Conference play. One of the victories earlier this year was over Spring SAC Champion Tusculum 21-6 in the season opener.
The Wolves received one first-place vote and were picked to finish behind Lenoir-Rhyne and Wingate.
2021 SAC Football Preseason Coaches Poll
Rank
School
Points (First Place Votes)
1. Lenoir-Rhyne 69 (5)
2. Wingate 63 (1)
3. Newberry 58 (1)
4. Tusculum 52 (2)
5. Carson-Newman 46
6. Limestone 32
7. Mars Hill 29
8. UVA Wise 24
9. Catawba 23