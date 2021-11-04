Saturday college football roundup

Newberry dominates Wingate at home, while The Citadel does likewise in its meeting with arch-rival Furman.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dre Harris threw for a touchdown and ran for another as Newberry College defeated Wingate 34-9, giving head coach Todd Knight his 70th career victory.

Harris' touchdown pass was to Dutch Fork graduate Bobby Irby as the two connected on a 26-yard touchdown. Harris had eight rushes for 90 yards while completing 5-of-9 passes for 66 yards and the one touchdown.

Mario Anderson paced the Newberrry rushing attack as he produced 121 yards on the ground including a 50-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

The Citadel 26, Furman 7

Jaylan Adams ran for 98 yards on 18 carries and a pair of touchdowns in a 26-7 win over Furman Saturday at Johnson-Hagood Stadium.

The 100th meeting between the Bulldogs and Paladins was a throwback in that The Citadel did not complete a single pass (0-3). But the Citadel's rushing attack was nothing short of dominating as team had 70 rushes for 286 yards and the two touchdowns from Adams.