Saturday college football roundup

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dre Harris threw for a touchdown and ran for another as Newberry College defeated Wingate 34-9, giving head coach Todd Knight his 70th career victory.
Harris' touchdown pass was to Dutch Fork graduate Bobby Irby as the two connected on a 26-yard touchdown. Harris had eight rushes for 90 yards while completing 5-of-9 passes for 66 yards and the one touchdown.
Mario Anderson paced the Newberrry rushing attack as he produced 121 yards on the ground including a 50-yard touchdown to open the scoring.
The Citadel 26, Furman 7
Jaylan Adams ran for 98 yards on 18 carries and a pair of touchdowns in a 26-7 win over Furman Saturday at Johnson-Hagood Stadium.
The 100th meeting between the Bulldogs and Paladins was a throwback in that The Citadel did not complete a single pass (0-3). But the Citadel's rushing attack was nothing short of dominating as team had 70 rushes for 286 yards and the two touchdowns from Adams.
Hayden Johnson opened the scoring for The Citadel as he recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown. The Bulldogs capped off the scoring with defense as Jay Smith had a 31-yard interception for a touchdown.